Omaha Police investigate after 1 injured in Saturday shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in an early Saturday shooting.

The Omaha Police Department says officers responded at 12:38 a.m. Saturday to a scene near 47th Avenue and Cuming Street for a shooting but couldn’t find a victim at first.

Later at 1:47 a.m., officers were called to 28th and Ellison Avenue for another shooting. There they found a 43-year-old victim who allegedly told police he was shot at the prior location.

The victim was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

