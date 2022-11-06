Omaha Police investigate after 1 injured in Saturday shooting

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in an early Saturday shooting.

The Omaha Police Department says officers responded at 12:38 a.m. Saturday to a scene near 47th Avenue and Cuming Street for a shooting but couldn’t find a victim at first.

Later at 1:47 a.m., officers were called to 28th and Ellison Avenue for another shooting. There they found a 43-year-old victim who allegedly told police he was shot at the prior location.

The victim was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Creighton University doctor saves life mid-flight
Gretna helmets
High school football playoff quarterfinals

Latest News

Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate
Fremont Police investigate two shots fired incidents, house struck by gunfire
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Oct. 2022
Kids got a do-over with a trunk-or-treat meant to make up for an interrupted Halloween event
Omaha parents redo Halloween for families affected by Minne Lusa incident