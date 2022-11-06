Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man after a cutting incident Saturday.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 96th and Park Drive Saturday at 7:23 a.m. for a cutting.

The victim spoke to police and allegedly said his roommate cut him. Medics treated the victim at the scene.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 30-year-old William Abrocio.

Abrocio was booked into Douglas County Corrections for terroristic threats, second-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

