Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man after a cutting incident Saturday.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 96th and Park Drive Saturday at 7:23 a.m. for a cutting.

The victim spoke to police and allegedly said his roommate cut him. Medics treated the victim at the scene.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 30-year-old William Abrocio.

Abrocio was booked into Douglas County Corrections for terroristic threats, second-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Creighton University doctor saves life mid-flight
Gretna helmets
High school football playoff quarterfinals

Latest News

Omaha Police investigate after 1 injured in Saturday shooting
Fremont Police investigate two shots fired incidents, house struck by gunfire
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Oct. 2022
Kids got a do-over with a trunk-or-treat meant to make up for an interrupted Halloween event
Omaha parents redo Halloween for families affected by Minne Lusa incident