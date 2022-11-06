Omaha parents redo Halloween for families affected by Minne Lusa incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Laughter, joy, and candy filled an Omaha neighborhood, as many families try to salvage their Halloween night from a police-involved shooting at Minne Lusa.

Dianna Moore is a resident of Omaha. She organized a trunk-or-treat event with other parents in her neighborhood after hearing from kids that they didn’t want to know anything about Halloween.

“When something like this happens our communities come together,” Moore said.

“We need to make sure kids aren’t traumatized, we need to make sure the kids understand there are good people out there, there are good officers out there. This way they’re not scared if they ever need help.”

Moore said the event Saturday had everything they planned to have at Minne Lusa, a hotdog stand and buckets full of candy. She also said that the Omaha Police Department joined the event to give out candy.

“I appreciate that they’re out here so that way kids don’t look at them like a bad guy,” Moore said.

Ashley Carmona is a resident of Omaha. She said she and her kids were at Monday’s tragic event. After her kids witnessed what happened, they told her they never want to trick-or-treat ever again.

“My youngest daughter actually said to me maybe next year mom I’ll stay home and you can just go to the store and bring me home candy for Halloween,” Carmona said.

Carmona said her kids were hesitant about going to the trunk or treat event this weekend.

“My youngest said I don’t think I want to go that’s kinda scary.”

After seeing how happy her daughter was, Carmona knew she made the right the decision

“I sat her down and explained to her that was a bad situation. There was someone who made a bad decision that night, but that can’t stop us from celebrating in the future.”

Kristin Feller and Sherri Gross helped organize the event and they also agree that despite what happened Monday night it shouldn’t stop kids from celebrating Halloween.

“We had to bring them out to let them know there are people out there that care and want to let them have fun and let them be a kid,” Gross said.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.