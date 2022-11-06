Omaha Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant home, cause under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters knocked down a fire at a vacant home Sunday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 16th and Browne at 9:56 a.m. Sunday.

OFD says the structure was fully involved in flames when crews arrived. The fire was extinguished after a short time.

The home was vacant and unsecured at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. OFD says there have been multiple fires at the same property in the past.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.