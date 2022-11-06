Omaha Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant home, cause under investigation

(Live 5)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters knocked down a fire at a vacant home Sunday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 16th and Browne at 9:56 a.m. Sunday.

OFD says the structure was fully involved in flames when crews arrived. The fire was extinguished after a short time.

The home was vacant and unsecured at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. OFD says there have been multiple fires at the same property in the past.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Creighton University doctor saves life mid-flight
Gretna helmets
High school football playoff quarterfinals

Latest News

Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate
Omaha Police investigate after 1 injured in Saturday shooting
Fremont Police investigate two shots fired incidents, house struck by gunfire
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Oct. 2022