Fremont Police investigate two shots fired incidents, house struck by gunfire

Published: Nov. 6, 2022
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say an occupied house was hit by gunfire.

The Fremont Police Department says on Saturday night officers responded to the area of West 3rd and North I Street for gunshots.

Investigators say the incident involved two vehicles that left the scene before officers arrived.

A second call for gunshots had officers respond again in the area near West 11th and North Somers Avenue.

In the second incident, investigators determined that an occupied home was struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

