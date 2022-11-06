David’s Morning Forecast - Mild today, big changes this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies and a stiff south breeze overnight help temperatures to stay in the upper 40s to low 50s through the early morning hours. However, a cold front moved through just before sunrise bringing northwest winds to the area. Winds could gust up to 20mph throughout the day, trying to bring in some slightly cooler temperatures. The breeze along with plenty of clouds will keep temperatures from moving much. That said, highs should still top out around 60 degrees in the metro, above average for this time of year.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Skies clear out tonight allowing temperatures to fall into the mid and low 30s by Monday morning. The colder start along with a north to northeast breeze and increasing afternoon clouds will keep Monday afternoon cooler. Winds could gust as high as 25mph in the afternoon. High temperatures likely only reach the middle 50s, cooler than today but right around average for this time of year.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

A strong storm system will start to take shape by Tuesday. Initially we will see lots of clouds on Tuesday with a strong south wind. Patchy drizzle or scattered showers are likely, but any rainfall won’t amount to much. More a nuisance throughout the day. Temperatures will slowly warm thanks to the south wind, reaching the low 60s by the end of the day. South winds could gust up to 40mph by Wednesday, helping to boost highs into the middle 70s, well above average for this time of year. The warm and breezy weather last into Thursday morning before a strong cold front blasts through. That front could bring a few storms to the area, but will certainly bring crashing temperatures for the evening. Thankfully any wintry weather will stay well to our north.

Powerful cold front Thursday (WOWT)

Temperatures behind the front will be very chilly. Highs on Friday likely only reach the upper 30s, and we may be stuck with highs in the 30s through the upcoming weekend.

