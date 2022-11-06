David’s Evening Forecast - Big changes expected this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds parted enough to give us some sunshine this afternoon warming temperatures to around 60 degrees. However, a north breeze is already cooling us back down and we will drop into the 40s this evening after 6pm. Winds will not be too strong, and should be light overnight with partly to mostly clear skies. It will be chilly by morning, overnight lows dropping to around 32 degrees.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Some sunshine in the morning on Monday will gave way to more clouds throughout the day. East to southeast winds may pick up a bit by the afternoon, with a few gusts to around 25mph. Temperatures will be typically cool for this time of year, topping out in the middle 50s. We will drop back into the 40s Monday evening, but an increasing south wind overnight will actually lead to warming temperatures heading into Tuesday.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Strong south winds gusting up to 30mph on Tuesday will try to warm temperatures up, but clouds and a few spotty showers or patchy drizzle will hold temperatures in the 50s for most of the day. By the late evening, the south winds should be able to push temperatures up to around 60 or 62 degrees. The strong winds continue overnight, holding low temperatures right around 60, and bringing even warmer weather for Wednesday. In fact, we could see record high temperatures for at least part of the area Wednesday afternoon! The record for Omaha is a little low compared to other records for this time of year, sitting at 73 degrees. Nonetheless, it’s possible we break that record with my current forecast of 75 Wednesday afternoon. One small wrinkle in the forecast, it will be quite windy with south gusts of 30-40mph possible.

Record Highs Possible Wednesday (WOWT)

A strong cold front will then barrel our way on Thursday. The timing of that front has slowed down enough that we may yet get another day in the 70s (not a record though) before it arrives. The front is currently timed to move through during the early afternoon. When it arrives, a few showers or spotty storms are likely, but coverage of said storms is still in question. What is not in question is the sharp drop in temperatures behind the front. We will likely go from the 70s to the 30s in a matter of only a couple hours, with overnight lows falling into the 20s.

Strong Cold Front Thursday (WOWT)

Thankfully any wintry precipitation will stay well to our north, though heavy snow is possible for parts of the Dakotas into Minnesota. Very cold weather will settle in to end the week, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens Friday into the upcoming weekend.

