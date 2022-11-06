Community grieves at vigil for Marshalltown teens killed in crash

Vigil for Marshalltown teens killed in fiery crash.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people filled the pews at St. Henry’s Church in Marshalltown to mourn for the four teens who were killed in a crash Nov. 4.

The Marshalltown Police Department said that they believe Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all of Marshalltown, were killed in a single-vehicle crash. Due to the circumstances of the crash, full confirmation of the victims’ identities could take several days after additional investigation at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office.

At Saturday’s vigil, Father Alan Dietzenbach, a pastor in the Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, said all four children had been members of the parish.

“Linette just had her quinceañera this past July at one of our churches and Yanizta was just homecoming queen. So, both families were well known the community and well-loved,” Dietzenbach said.

“You really get a sense, in moments like this, just how small of a community [Marshalltown] is,” Dietzenbach added. “As divided as we might feel sometimes, that, when events like this happen that we really come together and support each other and love each other.”

“They’re great kids from great families. They’re just in a world of hurt right now and the younger siblings are trying to figure out what life is like now. What are the next steps? And so, I think there are just a lot of people still with questions,” Dietzenbach continued.

Mental health professionals will be available to students, families, and staff of Marshalltown Community School District on Nov. 6 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. both at the Marshalltown High School library and the Miller Middle School library.

