Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 4.

This week’s most-viewed coverage included two officer-involved shootings, Donald Trump visiting Iowa, and a fatal crash.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 4.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. 23-year-old man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting

A man was shot by police after a six-minute incident in which he allegedly threatened officers while he had a gun in his vehicle.

New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting

5. Man killed after being ejected from car near Highway 370

A young Omaha man died in a crash on Highway 370 Tuesday morning.

4. Election 2022: Trump in Sioux City, Iowa speaking at ‘Save America’ rally

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Sen. Chuck Grassley were among the early speakers.

Former President Donald Trump visited Sioux City, Iowa Thursday.

3. Exclusive: 5-year-old’s call to save big brother

Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back.

Only on 6 News, we introduce to you a five-year-old who knew when it was time to call 911.

2. Investigation into report of Iowa serial killer

Authorities in Fremont County said they are looking into reports of human remains buried near a small Iowa town.

A big mystery in a small Iowa community.

1. Person drives through Halloween barricade, shot by Omaha police

A man was shot by a police officer after he drove through a barricade into a Halloween event with hundreds of people.

Chaos at a Halloween event in North Omaha Monday night.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
2. UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody
3. Person in serious condition after driving through Halloween barricade in Omaha neighborhood
4. ‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
5. 19-year-old ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene
6. Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. World’s largest puzzle

5. Mountain lion stuck in window cellar

4. Hy-Vee to close on Thanksgiving

3. Mom goes into labor at concert

2. Francois’ langur born in St. Louis Zoo

1. Old casino riverboat found

