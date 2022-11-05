Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 4.
This week’s most-viewed coverage included two officer-involved shootings, Donald Trump visiting Iowa, and a fatal crash.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 4.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. 23-year-old man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
A man was shot by police after a six-minute incident in which he allegedly threatened officers while he had a gun in his vehicle.
5. Man killed after being ejected from car near Highway 370
A young Omaha man died in a crash on Highway 370 Tuesday morning.
4. Election 2022: Trump in Sioux City, Iowa speaking at ‘Save America’ rally
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Sen. Chuck Grassley were among the early speakers.
3. Exclusive: 5-year-old’s call to save big brother
Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back.
2. Investigation into report of Iowa serial killer
Authorities in Fremont County said they are looking into reports of human remains buried near a small Iowa town.
1. Person drives through Halloween barricade, shot by Omaha police
A man was shot by a police officer after he drove through a barricade into a Halloween event with hundreds of people.
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. World’s largest puzzle
5. Mountain lion stuck in window cellar
4. Hy-Vee to close on Thanksgiving
3. Mom goes into labor at concert
2. Francois’ langur born in St. Louis Zoo
1. Old casino riverboat found
