Strong interest in early voting in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 70,000 people have already voted in the election in Douglas County.

Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says there is strong interest this year, locally, from the race for Congress in District Two, as well as Nebraska Governor, and even a $153 million bond issue in Bennington for the construction of a new high school complete with sports facilities.

In his words, “there is something for everybody.”

As of Thursday, Douglas County has handed out or sent out nearly 102,000 ballots.

Of those, more than 72,000 ballots, or roughly 70% have already been received at the election office.

That’s including 2794 people who have gone to the election commission and voted early in-person.

In addition, Kruse predicts by the time all the votes are counted, the turn-out will be about 57% in Douglas County.

Looking ahead, the election commission at 120th and West Center is holding Saturday hours for in-person voting from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and again on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

After that, you would have to go to your polling place on Tuesday as the only remaining option to vote.

