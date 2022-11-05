Rail union approves deal offering hope of avoiding strike

(Tyler Silvest / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Another one of the 12 railroad unions narrowly approved its deal with the major freight railroads Saturday, offering some hope that the contract dispute might be resolved without a strike even though two other unions rejected their agreements last month.

Now that 52% of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers members who voted approved their deal, seven railroad unions have ratified contracts that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.

But, all 12 must approve contracts to prevent a strike. So businesses remain concerned about a possible economically devastating strike, and they have urged President Joe Biden and Congress to be ready to intervene if needed.

