Police believe burglaries at CBD stores in Bellevue, Ralston are connected

A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police need your help identifying suspects.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police can use your help to identify the suspects.

The burglars targeted two CBD stores in the early morning hours on the same day late last August. at both places, they smashed the glass on the front door and made a quick dash around the counters.

At the CBD store in Bellevue, the thieves stole $2,000 worth of gummies and other products. Security cameras captured a pickup truck that investigators believe is the getaway vehicle and it may be the best lead in the case.

“Their faces are covered, they have gloves, but still even with that, seeing what we can see on here as far as a truck driving by, a distinctive vehicle if you know these three individuals or friends, you’d probably recognize them based off what you can see if our video,” said Capt. Andy Jashinske with Bellevue Police.

Police believe the same burglars hit a CBD store in Ralston. Again, they quickly steal about $2,000 in products.

If you have a good idea who the suspects are call Sarpy County Crimestoppers or Bellevue Police. Tips might lead to a reward.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha nonprofit owner faces theft after operating in his own home 2 years later after eviction
Election 2022: Trump addresses rally for Republicans in Sioux City
Omaha Police said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, that a video showing Sgt. Aaron Hanson using force on...
Omaha Police: ‘Use of force’ dash-cam video of sheriff candidate stolen, altered
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood...
Endangered missing advisory activated to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion

Latest News

Strong interest in early voting in Douglas County
North 180th street in Elkhorn reopens after years of construction
Emily's Friday evening forecast
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn