Police believe burglaries at CBD stores in Bellevue, Ralston are connected

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police can use your help to identify the suspects.

The burglars targeted two CBD stores in the early morning hours on the same day late last August. at both places, they smashed the glass on the front door and made a quick dash around the counters.

At the CBD store in Bellevue, the thieves stole $2,000 worth of gummies and other products. Security cameras captured a pickup truck that investigators believe is the getaway vehicle and it may be the best lead in the case.

“Their faces are covered, they have gloves, but still even with that, seeing what we can see on here as far as a truck driving by, a distinctive vehicle if you know these three individuals or friends, you’d probably recognize them based off what you can see if our video,” said Capt. Andy Jashinske with Bellevue Police.

Police believe the same burglars hit a CBD store in Ralston. Again, they quickly steal about $2,000 in products.

If you have a good idea who the suspects are call Sarpy County Crimestoppers or Bellevue Police. Tips might lead to a reward.

