OPPD to move large turbine to new gas plant in Sarpy County

(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large turbine is being moved to a new natural gas plant southwest of Omaha.

According to Omaha Public Power District, this Sunday crews will move a large simple-cycle construction turbine from one local rail spur station to Turtle Creek Station.

Turtle Creek Station is under construction near 168th and Fairview in Sarpy County. It’s one of OPPD’s two new natural gas generation balancing plants.

The turbine will be moved on a truck and trailer set-up that’s 196 feet long.

The move will happen late at night.

“Safety is OPPD’s top priority,” OPPD said in a press release. “Moves like these cannot be rushed and must be conducted with extreme precision for the safety of the public, our employees and contractors. For this reason, we ask that the public refrain from approaching employees, contractors or vehicles and stay far back from the work taking place.”

Another turbine and generator are scheduled for a move in December. It’s part of a larger project called Power with Purpose. The goal is to add 600 megawatts of solar and 600 megawatts of natural gas power generation. That goal is part of a long-term plan for OPPD to reach net-zero carbon by 2050.

