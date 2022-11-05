Officials: NY fire caused by lithium battery injures 38

More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise...
More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.(Spectrum News NY1)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.

The blaze broke out Saturday morning in the 37-story building on East 52nd Street, near the East River.

Videos posted online showed people hanging out of apartment windows as firefighters used ropes to scale the building and smoke poured out of a window.

Fire officials say the fire started in a 20th-floor apartment from a lithium battery connected to an unspecified micromobility device.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha nonprofit owner faces theft after operating in his own home 2 years later after eviction
Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
Omaha Police said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, that a video showing Sgt. Aaron Hanson using force on...
Omaha Police: ‘Use of force’ dash-cam video of sheriff candidate stolen, altered
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
Creighton University doctor saves life mid-flight

Latest News

At least one person is dead and multiple people are missing in Oklahoma after more than a dozen...
At least 1 dead, multiple missing after tornadoes rip through Oklahoma, Texas
Rail union approves deal offering hope of avoiding strike
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident