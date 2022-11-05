North 180th street in Elkhorn reopens after years of construction

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for drivers, a link that unites part of west Omaha is back open after years of construction.

“It’s going to be great for so many people,” Carmichael said.

It was part of a bigger project that widened 180th, turning it into a four-lane roadway with a median from West Dodge to West Maple.

“It will save time,” Carmichael said.

Molly Carmichael is an Elkhorn resident and she’s excited that she’ll be able to take 180th Street to work.

“It will help with all the traffic we have over here with the new high school,” Carmichael said.

Carmichael has two kids and she had to take different detours on 192nd street and 168th street just to take her kids to daycare she says no she won’t have to rush out the door in the morning.

“It’s going to be wonderful,” Carmichael said.

Friday’s reopening puts a bow on the project that was 20 years in the making and should help keep people moving for years to come.

Hawkins Construction Company was in charge of the project and says they completed work two months ahead of schedule.

