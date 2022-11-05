LIVE UPDATES: Huskers host Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hopes to break a two game skid as the Huskers welcome Big West foe Minnesota to Memorial Stadium.

After inuring his throwing elbow in last week’s game against Illinois, quarterback Casey Thompson did not dress today. Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy got the start against the Gophers.

On the opening drive, running back Anthony Grant, tight end Travis Vokolek, and wide receiver Trey Palmer teamed up to move the Huskers 73 yards down field. Purdy capped off the drive with a touchdown, punching it in from two yards out. Nebraska strikes first, 6-0.

After forcing a three-and-out on Minnesota’s first possession, Nebraska drives down to the Gophers’ six yard line. Following two short rushing attempts from Grant and an incomplete pass to Vokolek in the end zone, Huskers settle for a 24-yard field goal from kicker Timmy Bleekrode. Nebraska jumps out to a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.

