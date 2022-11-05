High school football playoff quarterfinals
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road.
Bellevue West vs. Gretna
Creighton Prep vs. Elkhorn South
Millard South vs. Grand Island
Lincoln Southwest vs. Westside
Elkhorn North vs. Bennington
York vs. Gross Catholic
Skutt Catholic vs. Scottsbluff
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.