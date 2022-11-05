High school football playoff quarterfinals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road.

Bellevue West vs. Gretna

Creighton Prep vs. Elkhorn South

Millard South vs. Grand Island

Lincoln Southwest vs. Westside

Elkhorn North vs. Bennington

York vs. Gross Catholic

Skutt Catholic vs. Scottsbluff

