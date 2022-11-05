High school football playoff quarterfinals

Gretna helmets
Gretna helmets(Joe Nugent)
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road.

SCOREBOARD: Friday Night Fever round-up

Bellevue West vs. Gretna

Friday Night Fever: Bellevue West vs Gretna

Creighton Prep vs. Elkhorn South

Friday Night Fever: Creighton Prep vs Elkhorn South

Millard South vs. Grand Island

Friday Night Fever: Millard South vs Grand Island

Lincoln Southwest vs. Westside

Friday Night Fever: Lincoln Southwest vs Westside

Elkhorn North vs. Bennington

Friday Night Fever: Elkhorn North vs Bennington

York vs. Gross Catholic

Friday Night Fever: York vs Gross Catholic

Skutt Catholic vs. Scottsbluff

Friday Night Fever: Skutt Catholic vs Scottsbluff

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha nonprofit owner faces theft after operating in his own home 2 years later after eviction
Election 2022: Trump addresses rally for Republicans in Sioux City
Omaha Police said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, that a video showing Sgt. Aaron Hanson using force on...
Omaha Police: ‘Use of force’ dash-cam video of sheriff candidate stolen, altered
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood...
Endangered missing advisory activated to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion

Latest News

WOWT Friday Night Fever: Lincoln Southwest vs Westside
Friday Night Fever: Lincoln Southwest vs Westside
WOWT Friday Night Fever: Creighton Prep vs Elkhorn South
Friday Night Fever: Creighton Prep vs Elkhorn South
WOWT Friday Night Fever: Elkhorn North vs Bennington
Friday Night Fever: Elkhorn North vs Bennington
WOWT Friday Night Fever: York vs Gross Catholic
Friday Night Fever: York vs Gross Catholic