Federal court sentences Omaha man to 15 years for possession of child pornography

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Scott A. Baze, 51, of Omaha was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to over 15 years for possession of child pornography. In an investigation with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Omaha FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, it’s reported Baze was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child in 2001 and possession of child pornography in 2010. According to the release, the sheriff’s office and the task force discovered he received photos from the internet using his cellphone between January and February 2022. Investigators found over 1,500 pictures and three videos of child porn on his cellphone. The release states the investigation was “triggered in May 2021 when Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies requested that Baze, a registered sex offender, allow them to search his cellphone.” Baze is ordered to pay $66,000 in restitution and is prohibited to have any contact with children under 18 unless approved by the U.S. Probation Office according to his term of supervised release.

Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, was sentenced Friday for violating the Lacey Act and Judge John Gerrard sentenced him to two years probation for unlawful transportation of wildlife in interstate commerce. In an investigation with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Law Enforcement Division, it’s reported McCullough went to Noble Outdoors in North Platte to have an archery mule deer hunt in October 2020. According to the release, he unlawfully shot a mule deer in Lincoln County and took the trophy parts of the deer to Georgia for taxidermy services. Officials say more investigation revealed that McCullough with two other hunting partners went to Noble Outdoors to hunt mule deer during archery season and he unlawfully shot a mule deer buck. “McCullough will surrender and leave the taxidermy mounts and other parts originating from a total of two mule deer taken unlawfully during the 2020 hunt at Noble Outdoors,” the release states. This is the third sentence for violating the Lacey Act involving Noble Outdoors. There was another probation sentencing in early September and in July.

Mark R. Fuller, 53, of Lincoln was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 10 years for distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine [actual] after having a prior serious drug felony conviction. In an investigation with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, it’s reported a confidential informant got in contact with Fuller to buy meth last January. A meeting was set up to buy the drugs and the meth was tested in a lab. The release states there were at least 25 grams of actual meth.

Ashley O’Connell, 33, of Lincoln was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John M. Gerrard to over 12 years for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. In an investigation with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police, O’Connell was pulled over in November 2019, and officials say the car she was driving was stolen. During the search of the car, officials discovered a gun, a digital scale with meth residue, and two baggies of meth. In an early investigation, O’Connell planned on distributing meth with eight other people around November 2017 through November 2019 according to the release.

Rodrik J. Stone, 44, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over two years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with Omaha Police, officers pulled a truck last January that had a broken taillight. It’s reported Stone was driving the truck and had an outstanding warrant. The release further states he was previously convicted in 2020 for a possession charge. Officials say they found drug paraphernalia in plain sight when calling him out of the truck for a car search. They found a gun underneath the driver’s seat during the search.

Guillermo Fraire, 43, of Grand Island was sentenced Tuesday by Judge John M. Gerrard to over three years for distribution of 5 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. In an investigation with Hastings Police and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, officials say Fraire sold meth to a confidential informant in September 2020. Lab testing confirmed the grams were of pure meth.

Charlie Rea, 31, of Chicago was sentenced Monday by Judge John M. Gerrard to over six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine. In an investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol, a van was stopped in January 2020 for a traffic violation in Buffalo County. It’s reported Rea was driving the van and he admitted to having a marijuana joint in the van. During a search, officials found a secret compartment and discovered “five vacuum-sealed kilo-sized bricks of suspected controlled substances” according to the release. It was confirmed through lab testing that three of the bricks were cocaine and two of the bricks were fentanyl.

Capreeca Jackman, 48, of Omaha was sentenced last Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to over a year for interference with commerce by robbery. In an investigation with Omaha police and the FBI, officials say Jackman was in connection to multiple robberies between August 2020 and September 2020 with Jerome Davis. It’s reported she was a driver while Davis was a passenger in a robbery on Sept. 3, 2020. Officials say she confirmed during an interview with police that she drove Davis to two of the places of the robberies and gave them more information about the hotel they stayed at and gave consent of searching their room and her car. Officials found a knife brandished by Davis and face masks he allegedly wore during the robberies according to the release.

