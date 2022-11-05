David’s Morning Forecast - Cool but sunny Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start to the day but dry around the metro, any rain or snow staying well to our south and east. Some light rain occasionally mixed with some light snow will be possible for areas around Falls City, Rock Port, Shenandoah, Clarinda, and Red Oak through about 8am. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, anything that falls will melt quickly.

Husker Game Day Forecast (WOWT)

Dry weather is on tap for the rest of the day in Lincoln! If you are headed out to Memorial Stadium for today’s game, dress for chilly weather but you won’t have to worry about any rain or snow. Temperatures will be in the 30s during the morning hours, reaching the 40s by kickoff. Highs should reach the mid and upper 50s by the end of the game. Winds may gust to around 20 or 25mph at times, but nothing to major. Decent November day for some football.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

In the metro, a few clouds hanging around this morning should be out of here by 9am, with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. A north breeze will turn southwest by this afternoon gusting up to 20 or 25mph, but temperatures will be on the cool side. We’ll be in the 30s through 10 or 11am, but should warm some this afternoon. Highs should reach the middle 50s around town, right near average for this time of year.

More clouds are on the way for Sunday, but it will still be dry. Morning temperatures will be a touch warmer, starting off around 40 degrees. Highs Sunday afternoon should reach the upper 50s, slightly warmer than today. A similar day for Monday with clouds and highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Temperatures The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

A strong storm system will approach the area by Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds and a few showers are possible on Tuesday with breezy conditions. Rainfall should be on the light side with highs in the 60s. We jump into the 70s on Wednesday, but a strong cold front Wednesday evening will bring a chance for storms, and then a big drop in temperatures for the rest of next week. Highs may fall into the 30s by Friday.

