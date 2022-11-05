David’s Evening Forecast - Nice fall weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly morning, sunshine and a south to southwest breeze helped to give temperatures a bit of a boost. We actually warmed slightly above average, with highs around 57 in Omaha, nearing 60 to the west in Lincoln and Columbus. Skies will be clear initially this evening allowing temperatures to cool back into the upper 40s. Clouds will increase overnight, keeping us warmer than last night. Lows should fall into the lower 40s by early Sunday.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

A quick reminder that Daylight Saving Time ends tonight! Set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight. Of course, any smart clocks or phones will do that themselves. An “extra hour” of sleep, but sunset will come much earlier Sunday evening.

Daylight Saving Time Ends Tonight (WOWT)

Expect gray skies when you wake up on Sunday, low clouds streaming in from the southwest will be sticking with us through the morning hours. However, clouds should thin out later in the day with at least some afternoon sunshine. Highs climb into the upper 50s to around 60. If clouds thin out a little faster, some low 60s are possible, but it all depends on the timing of those clouds.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Looking at more clouds on Monday and typical highs in the 50s. Winds will increase a bit Monday afternoon, coming in out of the southeast at 15 to 25mph. Winds increase even more for Tuesday as warmer air tries to push in. That will actually result in cloudy skies and scattered showers. Rainfall generally looks light, but it could be a damp day. Despite the showers, highs should reach the middle 60s.

Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

Very windy conditions appear likely on Wednesday, south winds gusting over 40mph at times. That will boost temperatures into the 70s for much of the area. However, it will not last long. A strong cold front will blast through Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a 30 to 40 degree temperature drop. A few storms are possible as the front blows through. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday likely fall into the 40s, or even 30s. Thankfully any wintry precipitation will stay well to our north and west. Very chilly weather will settle in behind that front, with highs in the 30s for Friday and Saturday.

Strong cold front next week (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.