Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz dies

Richard Grauerholz
Richard Grauerholz(Ashland, NE Volunteer Fire Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The current Mayor of the City of Ashland, Richard Grauerholz, has died.

According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night.

The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of leadership across the entire state of Nebraska.”

Mayor Grauerholz served with the Ashland Fire Department for more than 40 years and retired from the Nebraska State Fire Marshals office after more than 30 years.

He also served as a part-time instructor with the Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
Omaha nonprofit owner faces theft after operating in his own home 2 years later after eviction
Omaha Police said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, that a video showing Sgt. Aaron Hanson using force on...
Omaha Police: ‘Use of force’ dash-cam video of sheriff candidate stolen, altered
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
Creighton University doctor saves life mid-flight

Latest News

OPPD to move large turbine to new gas plant in Sarpy County
4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole
Rail union approves deal offering hope of avoiding strike
The Omaha Police Department provided photos Tuesday from an officer-involved shooting that...
Omaha Police arrest man who drove through Halloween event, was shot by officer