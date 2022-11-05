4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on a city street in Marshalltown, a city of more than 27,000 people located 52 miles northeast of Des Moines.

The victims, all from Marshalltown, were ages 13, 15, 16 and 17.

All four occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper calls it “a tragedy for our entire community.”

A candlelight vigil for the victims and their families was scheduled Saturday night at a Marshalltown church.

