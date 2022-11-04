Sources: Trump is eyeing November campaign launch

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to announce a presidential bid for 2024 later this month.

Two sources close to Trump say Nov. 14, shortly after the midterm elections, is a possible date for the announcement.

One source says the timing of the announcement could depend on how Republicans do at the polls.

Some top advisers have told Trump to make his declaration in a battleground state that he closely lost to then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020.

Others say Trump should stay put and make his statement in the Sunshine State, where he has strong support from GOP voters.

A Trump spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2022: Trump addresses rally for Republicans in Sioux City
Omaha nonprofit owner faces theft after operating in his own home 2 years later after eviction
Omaha Police said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, that a video showing Sgt. Aaron Hanson using force on...
Omaha Police: ‘Use of force’ dash-cam video of sheriff candidate stolen, altered
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood...
Endangered missing advisory activated to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion

Latest News

Judge refuses bond for former Nebraska trooper facing sex assault, child porn charges
A new jobs report reveals the U.S. economy added 261,000 job last month, but the unemployment...
Monthly jobs report: Employers keep hiring; unemployment rising
FBI sends warning to synagogues in New Jersey, saying there are credible threats to the places...
Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges