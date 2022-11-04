Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a son and his mother, both from out of state, following a traffic stop where nearly 150 pounds of marijuana and other drugs were found.

On Thursday, around 2:51 p.m., a Lincoln Police officer, who is a member of the Criminal Interdiction Unit, stopped a green 2022 Dodge Ram truck from Nevada on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 396.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, the truck was stopped for speeding, window tint and straddling the white line.

Chief Houchin said deputies developed probable cause to search the truck where they found the following items:

9mm handgun that was loaded, with one in the tube, inside a backpack

146 pounds of raw marijuana

2,892 THC vape pens

179 pounds of hash

1.5 pounds THC wax

97 pounds THC concentrate shatter

$1,800 in cash

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Daxton Kirk, of Alabama, and his mother in the passenger seat was identified as 44-year-old Amy Kirk, of Tennessee.

Daxton Kirk was lodged for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating drug law.

Amy Kirk was lodged for aid and abet, as well as possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges.

