Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly rain today switches to wet snow overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cold air has moved in and will make it very tough to warm today. Temperatures near 40 degrees are likely the vast majority of the day making the on and off showers very very chilly.

It will be a bit breezy today from the north as well with a few gusts up to 25 mph possible. That will further add to that chill in the air. Rounds of on and off rain and storms will bring some much needed rain to the area today. 1″+ rain totals look most likely near and south of I-80.

That includes any moisture from the melted snow that is likely to fall tonight after midnight too. That snow is the reason why Saturday morning is a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

Some 2″-4″ snow totals are likely with isolated 6″ totals possible due to the possibility of thundersnow! Here’s the latest regarding that 6 First Alert Weather Day.

We’ll get some quick melting by Saturday afternoon and most of the snow will be gone by the end of the day. Highs by Sunday should return to near 60 degrees.

