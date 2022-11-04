Pottawattamie County lifts burn ban, Harrison county keeps ban active

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County has lifted its burn ban.

According to the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency, the agency has requested for the State Fire Marshal to lift the county’s burn ban effective Friday.

The burn ban is being lifted thanks to anticipated precipitation in the forecast, and because the harvest is nearing 80% completion in the county.

The Emergency Management Agency says residents are still urged to use caution as precipitation decreases.

“Drought conditions have worsened in areas of the county and dead fuels won’t take long to dry out and easily support rapidly spreading fires,” the Agency said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents the county’s burn ban is still in effect.

“We have been very fortunate that our local firefighters recognize the need to act quickly, as these fires can quickly spread out of control,” said Philip Davis, the Harrison County Emergency Management Coordinator. “Even with the rainfall and the expected snowfall over the weekend, conditions are still volatile and extremely dry. Ground moisture is seeing unprecedented lows.”

The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency says although the county got some much-needed rainfall, the county remains in high fire danger.

Harrison County’s burn ban will stay in effect until conditions significantly improve.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.