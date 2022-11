AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska.

Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital.

