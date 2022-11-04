Omaha Police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection to August homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager has been arrested after police said he’s connected to the shooting death of 19-year-old Alon Reed.

According to Omaha Police, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in relation to the Aug. 30 homicide. He’s been charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon - gun - to commit a felony and criminal conspiracy.

The incident happened near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Reed and his mother were home at the time. His mother called 911.

Reed was declared dead at the scene after police arrived.

The shooter is still on the loose.

