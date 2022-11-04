Omaha man sentenced to 18 months after pit bull dies from neglect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after his dog allegedly died from severe neglect.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Maurice Martin of Omaha pleaded no contest to animal neglect/abandonment with serious injury.

Martin was sentenced to 18 months Thursday. Once released, he cannot own, possess or reside with any animal for 15 years.

The sentencing comes after Martin allegedly neglected his pit bull to the point of starvation.

On Jan. 4, 2022, Martin called the Nebraska Humane Society for an animal control officer. He said he found a dead pit bull in the street in front of his home and placed it in a trash can.

The operator noted they had suspicions that the dog was Martin’s based on the conversation.

Animal control arrived and an officer found the dog covered in sores and feces, and also saw it was abnormally thin. Martin allegedly told the officer he never saw the dog before then and wished he found it sooner.

During a necropsy, a doctor noted numerous pressure sores, frostbite, lack of muscle mass and fat stores throughout the dog’s body. There were no signs of parasites or any other disease. The preliminary cause of death was starvation as a result of neglect.

Results on the dog’s bone marrow came back later, showing the animal’s fat content was 2.7%. A canine typically has an average fat content of 59.4%.

Neighbors allegedly told officers they routinely saw a pit bull type of dog either in the kennel in Martin’s backyard or tethered in the backyard.

Officer also claim to have found evidence on social media that the dog was Martin’s. A social media post on Christmas Day, 2020 allegedly showed a pit bull puppy, with Martin saying it was his Christmas present. The puppy had similar coloring and patterns as the dead dog.

On January 7th, after further questioning, Martin eventually admitted that the dog “Tank” was his. He claimed the dog had worms and was feeding him every day. He claimed an animal hospital told him to go to a store and buy dewormer.

