OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A highway ramp will be closed for 10 days.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, starting Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m., until Nov. 17, the L Street ramp to Highway 75 northbound will be closed.

L Street ramp closure map (Nebraska Department of Transportation)

The closure is for asphalt overlay work.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.