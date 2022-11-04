Officials investigate inmate’s death at Douglas County Jail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of the Douglas County Department released a statement Thursday night confirming the death of an inmate.

It’s reported Aundrea Milnes, 47, was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday afternoon.

The release states she was serving a charge for refusing a request to leave.

Aundrea Milnes, 47. (PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

“Just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, Aundrea Milnes was found unresponsive in her cell. Life-saving care was immediately initiated by Corrections personnel, but Ms. Milnes was declared deceased by the Omaha Fire Department personnel at 2:49 p.m. The Douglas County Department of Corrections offers our sincere condolences to Ms. Milnes’ loved ones.”

About two weeks ago, officials confirmed another death of an inmate who was also found unresponsive in his cell.

The release states there will be no further comment from the Douglas County Department of Corrections due to the “pending resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.”

