Officials investigate inmate’s death at Douglas County Jail

This is the second death under investigation within two weeks.
(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of the Douglas County Department released a statement Thursday night confirming the death of an inmate.

It’s reported Aundrea Milnes, 47, was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday afternoon.

The release states she was serving a charge for refusing a request to leave.

Aundrea Milnes, 47.
Aundrea Milnes, 47.(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

“Just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, Aundrea Milnes was found unresponsive in her cell. Life-saving care was immediately initiated by Corrections personnel, but Ms. Milnes was declared deceased by the Omaha Fire Department personnel at 2:49 p.m. The Douglas County Department of Corrections offers our sincere condolences to Ms. Milnes’ loved ones.”

Mike Myers, director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections

About two weeks ago, officials confirmed another death of an inmate who was also found unresponsive in his cell.

The release states there will be no further comment from the Douglas County Department of Corrections due to the “pending resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood...
Endangered missing advisory activated to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion

Latest News

Emily's Thursday night forecast
Omaha nonprofit owner faces theft after operating in his own home 2 years later after eviction
Omaha Police said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, that a video showing Sgt. Aaron Hanson using force on...
Omaha Police: ‘Use of force’ dash-cam video of sheriff candidate stolen, altered
New fire engines
LFR gets 2 new fire engines and a new ambulance