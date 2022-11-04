Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed.

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5.

However, due to expected rain and snow, the event has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 12.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday on Mission Avenue in downtown Bellevue.

The military expo will begin after the parade’s conclusion and is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bellevue University Campus.

