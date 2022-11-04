Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

The Veterans Day Parade in Bellevue in Nov. 2021
The Veterans Day Parade in Bellevue in Nov. 2021(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed.

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5.

However, due to expected rain and snow, the event has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 12.

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly rain today switches to wet snow overnight

The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday on Mission Avenue in downtown Bellevue.

The military expo will begin after the parade’s conclusion and is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bellevue University Campus.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2022: Trump addresses rally for Republicans in Sioux City
Omaha nonprofit owner faces theft after operating in his own home 2 years later after eviction
Omaha Police said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, that a video showing Sgt. Aaron Hanson using force on...
Omaha Police: ‘Use of force’ dash-cam video of sheriff candidate stolen, altered
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood...
Endangered missing advisory activated to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion

Latest News

Omaha man sentenced to 18 months after pit bull dies from neglect
LPD File Photo
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln
Lincoln Police: Woman’s wallet with 4-carat diamond ring inside stolen at Costco food court
Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son & mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found