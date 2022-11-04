Man tells Omaha Police he was attacked by a group of men

Omaha police say a significant reward is available for tips in the city's latest shooting.
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting.

Officers got in contact with a 60-year-old man who said he was attacked by three unknown men when going to an apartment near 60th & NW Radial Hwy.

It’s reported the man ran away and was shot by one of the suspects.

The 60-year-old also suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to UNMC in critical condition according to the release.

Authorities urge calling Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information and anonymous tips leading to the arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

