Lincoln man arrested after investigators find drugs, explosives and firearm at home

Jeffrey Ziegler
Jeffrey Ziegler(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested after investigators claim they found drugs, explosives and a firearm at his home.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a residence near 30th and F Streets on Wednesday.

NSP said during the search, investigators found seven pounds of marijuana and smaller amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, tramadol pills and THC wax.

Investigators said they also found a shotgun, several boxes of ammunition and two M class explosives. The explosives were removed from the home by the NSP Bomb Squad.

NSP arrested 51-year-old Jeffrey Ziegler, who is facing possession of controlled substances charges, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of an explosive charges.

