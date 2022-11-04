Judge denies bond for former Nebraska trooper facing sex assault of a child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge on Friday denied bond for a former Nebraska state trooper who had previously been out on bond while awaiting trial on sexual assault and child pornography charges.

Brandon Dolezal, who was in court on Friday morning, was charged with six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child enticement with an electronic communication device.

His preliminary hearing has been set for the morning of Dec. 5. He is currently in the Douglas County Jail.

Brandon Dolezal (Douglas County Court)

Court records show that Dolezal initially told Omaha Police he was a senior at Millard West, but in fact, he’s 25.

He was fired from the Nebraska State Patrol last year when the Gering Police Department opened an investigation into his Snapchat conversations with teenage girls. Ultimately, he was charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography, child abuse, and enticement. Additionally, Sarpy County prosecutors charged him with first-degree sexual assault of a girl between ages 12 and 15 this past summer.

He had posted bond in both cases and was living in Bellevue.

—

Reporter Brian Mastre and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.