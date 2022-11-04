Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning.

Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple.

The crash left the traffic signal blocking the eastbound lanes and whoever did it didn’t stick around.

The officer who responded found a license plate on the ground and should have little problem figuring out who it belongs to.

