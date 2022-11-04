Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Rain turns to snow early Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our first snow of the season is here early Saturday bringing the chance for accumulation. We’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day because of potential impacts to early morning travel.

Saturday 6 FAWD (wowt)

Friday morning rain chances have dwindled down for all but the SE portion of our viewing area... late tonight chances will pick back up as it spreads N toward the Metro. As temperatures fall overnight we’re expecting a change to snow. This happens after midnight and will bring a slushy, wet snow to the region.

3 AM Saturday (wowt)

5 AM Saturday (wowt)

Best chances in the Metro are through 6 AM before the system quickly clears to the east in the mid-morning.

7 AM Saturday (wowt)

This will leave behind a band of 1″3″ of accumulation favoring areas to the SE of the Metro. The heaviest amounts will be measured on grassy and elevated surfaces... bursts of 4″+ are possible in this band. Amounts of up to 1″ are possible in the Metro mainly on grass with a lot of initial melting on the pavement.

Metro snow (wowt)

Snow forecast (wowt)

A warming trend settles back in from here and temperatures climb each day though the middle of next week. We’ll hit the 70s by Wednesday with our next chance for showers coming on election day Tuesday.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Another cool down looms Thursday into Friday of next week... this could bring our next chance for snow.

