Election 2022: What voters need to know about Amendment 1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Nebraskans go to the polls on Tuesday, they will see a question about changing the state constitution when it comes to revenue and airports.

Amendment 1 would affect smaller airports here in Nebraska. A yes vote would allow cities and counties to use taxpayer money to attract or lure more commercial airlines to various parts of our state.

The constitutional amendment would directly impact, airports such as Lincoln, North Platte, Grand Island, and Kearney.

What those Nebraska cities do not have right now is the authority to guarantee airlines such as Delta, United, and Southwest, a revenue stream should they come.

The state constitution does not allow it and that can be a deal-breaker.

So the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce is urging voters to vote for Amendment 1.

“This is pretty common in the industry, that if you are bringing a new route to the community, particularly a mid-size community that the airlines seek a revenue guarantee on that route. Most every other state has that ability and it’s only because of this one-hundred-some-year-old constitutional provision that we can’t. It’s an easy fix that will have a monster impact,” said Bryan Slone, President of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce.

We’re told the constitutional amendment does not have a big effect on Eppley Airfield in Omaha, as it stands now because Eppley has lots of planes, gates, and routes.

Still, the authority sent us this statement, “The Omaha Airport authority supports the development of commercial air service in every community in Nebraska. We will await the outcome of this ballot initiative and evaluate potential impacts for our situation.”

Supporters of Amendment 1 believe Nebraska is currently at a huge disadvantage when competing against other states for commercial air service.

But that might change come Tuesday.

