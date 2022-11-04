Douglas County lifts burn ban, adopts new policy on fire pits

(Melanie Standiford)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Fire Chiefs lifted the county-wide burn ban Friday.

The ban is lifted, effective Friday, Nov. 4.

The Douglas County Fire Chiefs have also adopted the Omaha Fire Department’s policy on fire pits.

According to the Fire Chiefs, fire pits are allowed during a burn ban, but they want people to utilize care.

The fire pit policy describes certain types of fires allowed without the need for a burn permit. Those fires include cooking in standard barbeque equipment, use of an outdoor or portable outdoor fireplace, and fire contained in a barbeque pit or ring.

Read the full fire pit policy from the Omaha Fire Department:

