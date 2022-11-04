Creighton University doctor saves life mid-flight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Creighton University doctor is being called a hero after saving a passenger’s life mid-flight.

The 16-hour flight was going from Chicago to New Delhi, India, when a woman lost consciousness.

The flight attendant called out for help and Paramvijay Dhalla jumped into action. He said, “When I heard what’s going on, she said like somebody got unconscious, she’s not able to move, she’s not able to speak.”

Dhalla examined the patient, learned her medical history, and determined she had a lung clot. “If it’s not treated on time, it’s deadly,” Dhalla said.

On a 3-way call with the pilot and an airbase doctor, Dhalla received approval to open the plane’s medicine box. In that box was a life-saving blood thinner.

Dhalla says about an hour after he gave the woman the medicine, she regained consciousness.

When the plane landed, she was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Some might call Dhalla a hero, but not him. “I’m just a doctor,” he said.

Dhalla’s actions made the front page of India’s largest newspaper. He also received a thank you note and credits from United Airlines.

“It was a very humbling experience,” Dhalla said. “I was like, okay, I’m feeling good with this.”

Dhalla says he expects the patient to make a full recovery.

