Creighton University doctor saves life mid-flight

The 16-hour flight was going from Chicago to New Delhi, India, when a woman lost consciousness.
A hero in the sky. A Creighton University doctor is being credited with saving a passenger's life mid-flight.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Creighton University doctor is being called a hero after saving a passenger’s life mid-flight.

The 16-hour flight was going from Chicago to New Delhi, India, when a woman lost consciousness.

The flight attendant called out for help and Paramvijay Dhalla jumped into action. He said, “When I heard what’s going on, she said like somebody got unconscious, she’s not able to move, she’s not able to speak.”

Dhalla examined the patient, learned her medical history, and determined she had a lung clot. “If it’s not treated on time, it’s deadly,” Dhalla said.

On a 3-way call with the pilot and an airbase doctor, Dhalla received approval to open the plane’s medicine box. In that box was a life-saving blood thinner.

Dhalla says about an hour after he gave the woman the medicine, she regained consciousness.

When the plane landed, she was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Some might call Dhalla a hero, but not him. “I’m just a doctor,” he said.

Dhalla’s actions made the front page of India’s largest newspaper. He also received a thank you note and credits from United Airlines.

“It was a very humbling experience,” Dhalla said. “I was like, okay, I’m feeling good with this.”

Dhalla says he expects the patient to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha nonprofit owner faces theft after operating in his own home 2 years later after eviction
Election 2022: Trump addresses rally for Republicans in Sioux City
Omaha Police said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, that a video showing Sgt. Aaron Hanson using force on...
Omaha Police: ‘Use of force’ dash-cam video of sheriff candidate stolen, altered
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood...
Endangered missing advisory activated to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion

Latest News

Emily's Friday evening forecast
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
Douglas County lifts burn ban, adopts new policy on fire pits
Election 2022: Omaha groups say student voters will show up to vote next week