Council Bluffs Police: Man drove 150 MPH+ in interstate crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A man turned himself into the Pottawattamie County jail Friday morning to face charges of seriously injuring a woman in a crash more than two months ago.

Council Bluffs police say their investigation revealed that Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20, drove more than 150 miles per hour on Interstate 29 just after midnight on August 21.

Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20 (WOWT)

His Dodge Challenger crashed into a pickup truck driven by a 51-year-old woman. The woman suffered multiple serious injuries.

Garcia’s arrest warrant was for two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle. He is expected to be in court to face the charges for the first time on November 10.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-29 about two miles south of the I-29/Highway 275/92 interchange.

