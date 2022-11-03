Two people displaced after apartment building fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department was able to determine the cause of an apartment complex fire Wednesday afternoon.

The cause was accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials according to the release.

Crews responded to an apartment building near 106th & Ellison Plaza and officials say they determined a working fire when noticing small flames on the second-floor balcony.

The release further states two people were displaced and the fire was put out in a short amount of time.

The Red Cross has responded to the fire and there’s an estimated total dollar loss of $5,500.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.