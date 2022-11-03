Trump to rally for Republicans in Sioux City

In just four hours, former president will hit the stage in Sioux City, Iowa to throw his continued support behind Gov. Reynolds and Sen. Grassley.
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - Former President Trump is set to host a rally in northwest Iowa on Thursday night.

The rally is set to start at 4 p.m. at the Sioux Gateway Airport, about 90 miles northeast of Omaha, with special guests taking the stage ahead of Trump’s speech later tonight.

The former president will be stumping for a “slate of Trump-endorsed” GOP candidates, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

