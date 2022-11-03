Trump to rally for Republicans in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - Former President Trump is set to host a rally in northwest Iowa on Thursday night.

The rally is set to start at 4 p.m. at the Sioux Gateway Airport, about 90 miles northeast of Omaha, with special guests taking the stage ahead of Trump’s speech later tonight.

The former president will be stumping for a “slate of Trump-endorsed” GOP candidates, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

