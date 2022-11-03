Thursday Nov. 3 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County, 2 in Pottawattamie

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Nebraska data snapshot

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates generally each week via its Respiratory Illness Dashboard, found on the Nebraska Public Health Atlas. That dashboard does not include data on COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths, hospital capacity, or vaccinations.

CASES & POSITIVITY: Testing numbers across the state rose slightly, by about 400 tests, in the past week, from an adjusted 12,428 tests last week to 12,833 tests as of Saturday. In the same time period, positivity rates fell slightly from an adjusted 10.2% to 10.1%.

About a month ago, it was 8.3%; two months ago, it was 13.1%. The highest recorded positivity rates during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have been 23.2% at the end of April 2020 and 23.4% in mid-January 2022.

RSV and influenza numbers, also available on the dashboard, also saw big jumps in the past week. RSV positivity rose from an adjusted 16% to 18.6% in the past week. In the same time period, the flu positivity rate saw a slight increase to 4.2% from an adjusted 1.9% as of Saturday.

Pottawattamie County data snapshot

The following information is from data dated Tuesday on the Iowa Department of Public Health website, which no longer includes hospitalization and hospital capacity data.

DEATHS: The IDPH website was reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths in the county in the past week, bringing the death toll to 338 people. IDPH provides no demographic information about COVID-19 deaths on its dashboard.

The website also indicates the state recorded 30 COVID-19 deaths in the past week, bringing the pandemic death toll for Iowa to 10,177 people.

CASES: IDPH data shows that 40 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Pottawattamie County in the past week. The county’s pandemic totals are now 31,436 positive tests, an increase of 50 since last week’s update; and 26,885 cases.

The website also shows that the average per 100,000 people in the county is 51.5 cases, down from 55.8 cases recorded a week ago; and that 48 positive tests were reported in the past seven days, down from 52 the week prior.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: The health department reported two COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

“Two men over 75 years of age, one who was vaccinated and one who was not, have died,” the DCHD news release states.

The local pandemic death toll now stands at 1,203 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported Thursday that 172 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Monday’s report. A year ago, as DCHD was preparing for child vaccinations, the health department was reporting that 182 cases had been confirmed over the previous 24 hours.

The most recent case numbers caused a decrease in the seven-day average since Monday, falling to 50 cases from 55 cases. The DCHD dashboard indicated the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people had decreased from 67.6 cases on Sunday to 60.7 cases as of Tuesday.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 171,335 cases. The Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard also indicates that the last recorded number of reinfections for a rotating seven days ending was 81 cases as of Saturday, up from 53 reported Oct. 15.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Wednesday, area hospitals were caring for 98 adult COVID-19 patients, down from 101 reported Monday. Of those patients, two were in pediatrics, 13 adults were in ICUs, and six patients were on ventilators.

Additionally, six patients were awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test; four of them are pediatric patients.

A year ago, DCHD was reporting 195 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Wednesday, hospitals were 89% full with 210 beds available, up from 176 reported Monday. Area ICUs were 94% full with 17 beds available, down from 31 reported Monday. Pediatric ICUs were 86% full with nine beds available — three more than reported Monday. A year ago, local hospitals were 85% full with 201 beds available, and ICUs were 83% full with 49 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicated some increases in some vaccination data since last week.

To date, 8,029 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 7.2% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups showed no change from recent reports. To date, 68.2% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. Of youth ages 5-11, 41.7% are vaccinated; and 69.9% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS

Retail pharmacies

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – Primary series for ages 6 months & older; boosters for ages 5-11, and Pfizer bivalent boosters for ages 12 and older

SATURDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Omaha North High Magnet School, located at 4410 N. 36th St. – Pfizer bivalent boosters for ages 5 and older (& flu shots)

SATURDAY NOV. 12

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Omaha South High School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. – Pfizer bivalent boosters for ages 5 and older (& flu shots)

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

Report home test results

Douglas County Health Department on Monday urged residents to report the results of their home COVID-19 tests to them online at douglascountyhealth.com.

“Look for the blue box labeled ‘Report A COVID-19 Home Test,’ then follow the instructions,” the health department requests.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for ages 5 and older at the following clinics:

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital offers COVID-19 vaccinations for its patients via Children’s Connect Health Portal.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

Bellevue Health Center , located at , located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays

Durham Outpatient Center, located at , located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends

Lauritzen Outpatient Center , located at 40th and Leavenworth streets, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

UNL Health Center, located at 550 N. 19th St. in Lincoln, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon

Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 6-12 are available at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, located at 40th and Leavenworth streets, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Church of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has lists scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric and infant doses, in its health district, noting that most are by appointment.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

The health department offers immunization clinics at Midlands Medical Building One, located at 11109 S 84th St, Suite 1820, in Papillion, NE 68046

4-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month

9 a.m.-noon on the second, third, and fourth Thursdays of the month

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department no longer hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinics, instead urging residents to receive their shots at area pharmacies.

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

All Care Health Center, located at 902 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs

Super Saver Pharmacy, located at 1411 N Broadway in Council Bluffs

CHI Health Clinics

Methodist Health Clinics

Avoca Journal-Herald Newspaper

City Halls in Carson, Carter Lake, Macedonia, Oakland, Treynor, Underwood, and Walnut

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department has walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at:

Children ages 6 months to 4 years: From 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Three Rivers office at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.

Ages 5 and older: From 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Three Rivers office at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.

In Wahoo: The Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

