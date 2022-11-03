Thomas Rhett tour stops to include Omaha

(tcw-wbrc)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thomas Rhett will be performing in Omaha in May.

The singer-songwriter announced his 2023 Home Team Tour, hitting 40 cities next summer. He will perform at CHI Health Center arena on May 18.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 11, at ThomasRhett.com; with Citi presale tickets available Tuesday through Thursday next week.

The tour kicks off May 4 in Des Moines and will conclude in Nashville on Sept. 23.

