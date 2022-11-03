State quarterfinal volleyball in Class A, B and C1

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s semifinals are set in the state’s biggest class. Papillion-La Vista South will see their cross town rival one more time in a Class A semifinal. Papillion-La Vista beat Lincoln East in four sets, the Titans beat Marian in three sets. In the bottom of the bracket Millard West came back to force a fifth set against Lincoln Southwest after losing the first two, but the Silver Hawks won in that fifth and final set. They will play Westside in the other semifinal Friday, the Warriors beat Gretna in four sets.

All four top seeds advance in Class A, same with Class B. Elkhorn North will play Bennington after the Wolves beat Northwest in three sets and the Badgers beat Seward in four sets. In the other semifinal, the seven-time defending state champs Skutt Catholic will play Norris. The Skyhawks beat Waverly in four sets.

In Class C1 Douglas County West made its first state appearance, Minden beat the Falcons in three sets. Also North Bend Central beat Adams Central in three sets.

