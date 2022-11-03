Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild today before a strong cold front tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll get to enjoy one more mild day today before a strong cold front barrels through tonight. That means even with the mostly cloudy skies today we’ll be able to reach the mid 70s for one more day.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

One more day of the noteworthy south wind too with gusts up to 30-35 mph likely, especially in the morning.

Wind Gusts Thursday
Wind Gusts Thursday(WOWT)

Later tonight after 7pm or so, a strong cold will barrel through and send our temps plunging rather quickly. That front may try to spark a shower or two as it passes but most us will likely stay dry until after midnight.

Cold Front
Cold Front(WOWT)

More and more rain will develop behind the front overnight into Friday morning. We’re likely to start the day Friday with rain in the area but it won’t last all day. While it isn’t raining it will be chilly and cloudy.

Friday Rain
Friday Rain(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Another wave of rain moves in Friday night making Friday night football games chilly and soggy. And as temps fall Friday night, some wet snow is likely to develop too. That could put a light coating of wet snow on the ground as you wake up Saturday morning but it will melt quickly heading into Saturday afternoon. Models don’t agree on exactly where that snow may fall but someone in the area should have some to start Saturday.

Sat AM Snow
Sat AM Snow(WOWT)

