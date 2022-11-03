Netflix launches ‘basic with ads’

FILE PHOTO - Netflix is rolling out the "basic with ads" subscription plan for $6.99 per month...
FILE PHOTO - Netflix is rolling out the "basic with ads" subscription plan for $6.99 per month in the U.S.(Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix is entering a new era - one with commercial breaks.

The streaming service is rolling out the “basic with ads” subscription plan Thursday.

This tier costs $6.99 per month in the U.S.

It features much of what is available on the Netflix basic plan but has about five minutes of ads an hour.

The spots will be about 30 seconds long each and will air before and during programs.

This is the first time commercials will air in the company’s 25-year history.

Netflix subscriptions are down this year, and its stock has plummeted.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Former Nebraska trooper facing new charges, including sexual assault of a child
Highway 370 Crash.
19-year-old ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene

Latest News

The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood...
Endangered missing advisory activated to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine
This common antibiotic is in short supply.
What to do if you can't get amoxicillin
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths