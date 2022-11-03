Nebraska Supreme Court to hear eviction lawsuit on whether there’s a right to a jury trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eviction hearings can be over in the blink of an eye.

Legal aid attorney Caitlin Cedfeldt calls a day like Wednesday a rocket docket. Nearly 90 eviction hearings in two hours. That averages out to less than 90 seconds per hearing. Each case is decided by one man: the judge.

According to a Nebraska law, it’s up to a judge to determine if you should be removed from your home. Legal Aid of Nebraska argues that goes against the constitutional right to a jury trial.

They’re taking the issue all the way to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

“The basis of the appeal is the right to a jury trial. So we’re saying that even landlord-tenant eviction cases have a right to a jury trial,” said Caitlin Cedfeldt.

Cedfeldt represents Teresa Holcomb in the appellate case. She was evicted for allegedly threatening other neighbors. Her eviction was upheld by two judges.

“I think that a jury of peers would be better equipped to judge the facts than just a judge on the bench who maybe sees all these cases all the time,” said Cedfeldt.

One argument against jury trials in eviction proceedings is that it could prolong the process and demand more resources. But the director of Legal Aid of Nebraska says it’s worth it if it gives people a fair shake.

“The counterargument of taking resources, taking time, absolutely. But we have a justice system that is set up to ensure that rights are enforced and to ensure fairness. Sometimes that takes time,” said Laurie Heer Dale, executive director of Legal Aid of Nebraska.

Cedfedlt doesn’t think that jury trials in eviction proceedings would plague the justice system.

“If we win, is there going to be a jury trial on every single case? I don’t think so. The reason I would say that is because not every single case that now this is eligible for a jury trial gets one.”

Oral arguments were supposed to be heard Thursday, but the court asked for the Nebraska attorney general to weigh in on this constitutional question. Now they’ll be heard in the first week of December. An opinion would come in the following months.

The ACLU of Nebraska wrote a “friend of court” brief in favor of jury trials in eviction proceedings. They claim it’s a matter of special importance for women, children, and people with disabilities.

Two years ago, an attempt like this by the ACLU of Idaho was successful.

