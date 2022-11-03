Man charged in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director could stand trial
The court will revisit his competency in January.
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused in the murder of Christopher Gradoville, the Creighton Baseball Director of Operations, could soon be cleared to stand trial.
Ladell Thornton was declared incompetent back in June and that’s the case now.
However, there’s also the possibility that Thornton will become competent within what the court would consider a reasonable length of time.
This is based on a competency evaluation performed last week.
The court will revisit his competency in January.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.