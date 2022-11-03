Man charged in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director could stand trial

The court will revisit his competency in January.
The man accused in the murder of Christopher Gradoville, the Creighton Baseball Director of Operations, could soon be cleared to stand trial.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Ladell Thornton was declared incompetent back in June and that’s the case now.

However, there’s also the possibility that Thornton will become competent within what the court would consider a reasonable length of time.

Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday...
This is based on a competency evaluation performed last week.

